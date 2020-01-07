The Saudi Arabian Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman met with the UK’s Defense Minister Ben Wallace as well as the Prime Minister’s International Affairs Adviser and Deputy National Security Adviser David Quarey, in the UK on Tuesday.

Prince Khalid bin Salman discussed the strategic partnership between the two countries, in addition to mutual efforts in the war against terrorist and challenges facing the region, he said in a tweet on his official account.

Meanwhile, during his meeting with Quarey, Prince Khalid bin Salman discussed regional and international developments, according to a tweet on Prince Khalid bin Salman’s official Twitter account.

“Our strong partnership allows our countries to continue close coordination,” he added.

Last Update: Tuesday, 7 January 2020 KSA 20:09 - GMT 17:09