The Saudi Arabian Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman met with US President Donald Trump in the White House on Sunday.
Upon directives from HRH the Crown Prince, I had the pleasure of meeting with @RealDonaldTrump yesterday to deliver a message from the Crown Prince, and review aspects of our bilateral cooperation, including efforts to confront regional and international challenges. pic.twitter.com/q7uXlgSjx8— Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) January 7, 2020
