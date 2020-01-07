The Saudi Arabian Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman met with US President Donald Trump in the White House on Sunday.

The meeting was upon directives from Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Prince Khalid bin Salmna said in tweet on his official account.

“I had the pleasure of meeting with [Trump Sunday] to deliver a message from the Crown Prince,” read the tweet.

Prince Khalid bin Salmna also said he reviewed with Trump aspects of the US and Saudi Arabia’s bilateral cooperation, including “efforts to confront regional and international challenges.”

Upon directives from HRH the Crown Prince, I had the pleasure of meeting with @RealDonaldTrump yesterday to deliver a message from the Crown Prince, and review aspects of our bilateral cooperation, including efforts to confront regional and international challenges. pic.twitter.com/q7uXlgSjx8 — Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) January 7, 2020

Last Update: Tuesday, 7 January 2020 KSA 18:32 - GMT 15:32