US Vice President Mike Pence will give a speech next Monday laying out the government’s policy on Iran, a White House official said, after the US killing of a top Iranian general sparked protests across the Middle Eastern nation.
Yesterday, President @realDonaldTrump took decisive action and stood up against the leading state sponsor of terror to take out an evil man who was responsible for killing thousands of Americans. Soleimani was a terrorist. Here are some of his worst atrocities:— Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 3, 2020
