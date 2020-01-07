Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday that America’s interests in the region were “in danger," his office said, after the US killed an Iranian general.

“The United States must know its interests and security in the region are in danger and that it cannot escape the consequences of this great crime,” he said in an hour-long telephone call with Macron, quoted in a presidency statement.

Friday’s killing of General Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike in Baghdad on the orders of President Donald Trump ratcheted up tensions between the arch-foes.

Iran vowed “severe revenge” before Trump warned that Washington had lined up 52 targets if Tehran attacked American personnel or assets.

Amid the escalating war of words, France said on Monday that Iran must not retaliate for Soleimani‘s killing.

“It is essential that Iran renounce any reprisals or retaliations,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said, adding that “there is still a place for diplomacy, fortunately.”

Last Update: Tuesday, 7 January 2020 KSA 21:05 - GMT 18:05