The United States Maritime Administration website has renewed its warning about threats to US commercial vessels from Iran and its proxies in the Gulf and surrounding area.

The notification, valid from Monday to January 13, is not substantially different from an initial warning issued on Friday. “There remains the possibility of Iranian action against US maritime interests in the region,” both notices said.

Last Update: Tuesday, 7 January 2020 KSA 13:57 - GMT 10:57