The attack against US military and coalition forces in Iraq was successful, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday in a televised speech broadcast on Iranian state TV.

The missile attacks were “a slap on the face” of the US, Khamenei said, adding that US troops should leave the region.

“Military action like this is not sufficient. What is important is ending the corrupting presence of America in the region,” Khamenei said ruling out any resumption of talks with Washington about a 2015 nuclear deal.

Khamenei also said the United States was trying to remove Lebanon’s Iranian-aligned movement Hezbollah in its bid to help Israel.

Last Update: Wednesday, 8 January 2020 KSA 11:07 - GMT 08:07