The defense team for Carlos Ghosn says Nissan’s investigation that accuses him of financial misconduct is flawed and biased, not independent, and aimed only at taking him down.

Ghosn skipped bail late last year while awaiting trial in Japan and is now in Lebanon. He had not appeared in public but was expected to hold a news conference later on Wednesday.

Ghosn, who led the Japanese automaker for two decades, has repeatedly asserted his innocence and said Nissan wanted to block a fuller merger with French alliance partner Renault.

Arrest warrant an act of revenge: Ghosn’s wife

Meanwhile, the wife of former Nissan boss Ghosn said a Japanese arrest warrant against her was to avenge her husband’s escape from Japan’s judiciary and described the act as petty.



“Japanese prosecutors are seeking revenge,” Carole Ghosn told Le Parisien newspaper in an interview conducted in Beirut, where her husband arrived last week after being smuggled out of Japan while he awaited trial for financial misconduct.



Carole Ghosn said the Japanese prosecutors were “hoping to put pressure on my husband” a day before he is to give a press conference in Lebanon.

Last Update: Wednesday, 8 January 2020 KSA 01:54 - GMT 22:54