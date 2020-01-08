Iran is not seeking war but it will deliver a crushing response to any aggression, the government spokesman said on Wednesday, a few hours after Tehran hit US targets in Iraq in retaliation to the killing of Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani.
“We thank the Revolutionary Guards’ successful operation ... We have never wanted war but any aggression will receive a crushing response,” Ali Rabiei said on Twitter.
