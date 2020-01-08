Iran is not seeking war but it will deliver a crushing response to any aggression, the government spokesman said on Wednesday, a few hours after Tehran hit US targets in Iraq in retaliation to the killing of Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani.



“We thank the Revolutionary Guards’ successful operation ... We have never wanted war but any aggression will receive a crushing response,” Ali Rabiei said on Twitter.

Iran’s foriegn minister on Wednesday said the country had carried out and “concluded” its reprisal over the killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani when it targeted US forces in Iraq with a missile strike.

“Iran took and concluded proportionate measures in self-defense” targeting a base from which a “cowardly armed attack against our citizens and senior officials” was launched, said Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Twitter.

Last Update: Wednesday, 8 January 2020 KSA 07:55 - GMT 04:55