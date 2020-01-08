After Iran launched missile attacks on US targets in Iraq, the country’s telecommunication minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromitweeted: “Get the hell out of our region” in Iran’s first official reaction to the attacks.
Iran said it launched missile attacks on US-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday in retaliation for the US drone strike killing Iran’s Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani.
