After Iran launched missile attacks on US targets in Iraq, the country’s telecommunication minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromitweeted: “Get the hell out of our region” in Iran’s first official reaction to the attacks.



Iran said it launched missile attacks on US-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday in retaliation for the US drone strike killing Iran’s Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani.



Last Update: Wednesday, 8 January 2020 KSA 05:53 - GMT 02:53