Iran’s targeting of US military bases in Iraq was a “brave act,” said the Iranian president's Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi on Wednesday, reported Iran's state-run Fars news agency.

“As far as I know, this is the first time an American base has been under attack,” he said, adding: “The Americans are looking to disparage this event.”

By killing Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the US “crossed Iran’s red line,” said Vaezi, adding that the Islamic Republic avenged Soleimani as promised.

Iran will not let any new US attacks go unanswered, he added.

On the same day, Iranian Armed Forces Staff Chief Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri said that the US will face a “crushing” response to any military action.

Tensions have escalated recently following the killing of Soleimani and the subsequent Iranian missile attack on US military forces in Iraq.

Last Update: Wednesday, 8 January 2020 KSA 13:29 - GMT 10:29