Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps confirmed on Wednesday that it fired rockets at a US air base in Iraq in revenge for the killing of Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, according to a statement.

The group urged Washington to recall its troops from the region “in order to avoid further losses and not to allow the lives of their soldiers to be further threatened by the ever-growing hatred” of the US.



The statement also warned regional allies of the United States that they will be attacked if their countries are used for attacks against Iran.



Last Update: Wednesday, 8 January 2020 KSA 04:47 - GMT 01:47