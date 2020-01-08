Iran’s next steps will be “proportional” to any action the US takes, said Iran’s Defense Minister Amir Hatami on Wednesday, according to the state-run Tasnim news agency.

Asked if the missile attacks on US bases in Iraq will be Iran’s last response to the US killing of military commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Hatami said: “Our next steps will be proportional to America’s behavior.”

He added: “An American military base was attacked for the first time since World War II during these attacks … this was a great lesson to the US.”

Hatami made the comments on the same day that an Iranian military general said the US will face a “crushing” response for further military action, according to the state-run Fars news agency.

Tesnsions in the region exploded after the US killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Iraq on Friday, prompting Iran to attack US troops with missiles.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei described the attacks against US military and coalition forces in Iraq on Wednesday as “a slap on the face” for the US.

Last Update: Wednesday, 8 January 2020 KSA 14:38 - GMT 11:38