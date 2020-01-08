Iran on Wednesday said it had carried out and “concluded” its reprisal over the killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani when it targeted US forces in Iraq with a missile strike.

“Iran took and concluded proportionate measures in self-defense” targeting a base from which a “cowardly armed attack against our citizens and senior officials” was launched, said Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Twitter.

Last Update: Wednesday, 8 January 2020 KSA 06:36 - GMT 03:36