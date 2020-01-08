Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a tweet on Wednesday that Iranian Quds Force general Qassem Soleimani “fought heroically” against various terrorist organizations, including ISIS and al-Qaeda.
“If it weren’t for his war on terror, European capitals would be in great danger now,” he added. “Our final answer to his assassination will be to kick all US forces out of the region.”
