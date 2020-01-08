Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei praised Iraq’s parliament for voting to expel US troops from the country in a tweet on Wednesday.

“Our parliament’s enactment yesterday was very good. The day before yesterday, the enactment by the Iraqi parliament on expelling the US was also very good. God willing, He will grant them success and assist them to finish this path successfully,” tweeted Khamenei.

His tweet referred to the Iraqi parliament’s vote to expel US troops following the killing of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes in a US airstrike on Friday.

Enemies felt humbled by the magnificence of the Iranian nation’s turnout for the funeral of Martyr Soleimani. They may not admit it, but they have no other option but to accept it. https://t.co/NIfiJMGw3I — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) January 8, 2020

Khamenei also claimed that Iran’s “enemies” had been “humbled” by the turnout for Soleimani’s funeral, where at least 56 mourners were killed in a stampede.

Last Update: Wednesday, 8 January 2020 KSA 13:00 - GMT 10:00