Kuwait's Defense Minister announced Wednesday that he received an official letter from Commander-in-chief of Camp Arifjan in Kuwait declaring imminent withdrawal of all US military forces in three days, KUNA reported.

Kuwait Defense Minister Ahmed Mansoor al-Ahmad al-Sabah said that receiving such letter from Camp Arifjan was unexpected, KUNA reported. “We are communicating with US Department of Defense for more details and information,” quoted Kuwait Defense Minister as saying.

There are an estimated 13,000 US troops stationed in Kuwait.

The announcement comes after Iraq's parliament asked US troops to leave the country following the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said they would not be leaving the country after a letter leaked saying that the US military was preparing its “movement out of Iraq.”





Last Update: Wednesday, 8 January 2020 KSA 14:05 - GMT 11:05