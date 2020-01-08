A passenger on the Ukrainian airliner that crashed soon after taking off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport asked people to forgive him for any of his past mistakes in a tweet hours before the plane burst into flames.

“I had predicted there would be war just before my flight. Forgive me if you’ve seen any good or bad [in me],” Mojtaba Abbasnezhad, a PhD student at the University of Toronto in Canada, wrote on his Twitter.

He was presumably referring to the attacks on US military and coalition forces in Iraq that took place a few hours before his flight. Abbasnezhad is an Iranian citizen and was reportedly visiting his family in Tehran.

All 176 people aboard the Boeing 737 flight were killed when the plane crashed near the airport due to technical problems, Iranian state TV reported.

Television footage showed debris and smoldering engine parts strewn across a field, and rescue workers with face masks retrieving bodies of the victims.

Last Update: Wednesday, 8 January 2020 KSA 18:06 - GMT 15:06