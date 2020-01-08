US military action will be met with “all out war across the region” said senior Iranian adviser Hesameddin Ashena on Wednesday.

“Any adverse military action by the US will be met with an all out war across the region. The Saudis, however, could take a different path - they could have total peace!” tweeted Ashena, a senior adviser to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and heads an Iranian thinktank, the Center for Strategic Studies.

Ashena had made a similar statement on Tuesday night, suggesting that US President Donald Trump was “going to get a war.”

@realDonaldTrump: You wanted a better deal with Iran. Looks like you are going to get a war instead. That’s what happens when you listen to that clown, Pompeo.



Amid rising tensions between the US and Iran, Ashena recently tweeted a link to a Forbes article which listed all of President Trump’s private properties, a move interpreted as an implicit threat by media outlets including the New York Post.

Tensions recently escalated as Iran hit US military bases in Iraq with missile attacks following the assassination of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani on Friday.

