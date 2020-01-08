The US will face a “crushing” response for further military action, said a senior Iranian general on Wednesday, according to the state-run Fars news agency.

“Any new American mischief from now on will face a stronger, more crushing and broader response,” Iranian Armed Forces Staff Chief Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri was quoted as saying by Fars.

“It is time that the US’ wicked leaders withdraw their terrorist army forces from the region as soon as possible,” he added.

His comments come after Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said that Iran's enemies had felt “humbled” by the funeral for Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani who was killed by an aistrike on Friday. Iran responded with missile attacks on US bases in Iraq.

Last Update: Wednesday, 8 January 2020 KSA 13:50 - GMT 10:50