Denmark will temporarily move some of its military personnel based at the Iraqi al-Asad base and in Baghdad to Kuwait due to security concerns in the wake of an Iranian missile attack on the air base early on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told reporters on Wednesday that 30 to 40 people out of more than 130 would stay at the base.

In a related development, some of Canada’s 500 military personnel based in Iraq will be temporarily moved to Kuwait for safety reasons, the country’s top military official said on Tuesday.

