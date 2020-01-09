Canada's Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne discussed issues relating to the casualties from the Ukrainian airliner which crashed with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, reported Iran's official IRNA on Thursday.

The 176 people killed in the crash on Wednesday included 63 Canadians.

Circumstances surrounding the crash are still disputed. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the government was considering several possible causes the crash.

Oleksiy Danylov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, outlined four main theories for the crash: a possible missile attack, a collision, an engine explosion or terrorism.



Last Update: Thursday, 9 January 2020 KSA 15:33 - GMT 12:33