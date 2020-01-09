Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) new commander Emsail Ghaani says Tehran’s missile attacks on US targets in Iraq would eventually drive US out of the region, reported Iran's state broadcaster’s website on Thursday.

Ghaani also said that the IRGC would continue the path set by his predecessor, Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by a US airstrike on Friday.

“We will continue in this luminous path with power,” said Ghaani, according to state boradcaster IRIB.

Last Update: Thursday, 9 January 2020 KSA 13:08 - GMT 10:08