The Ukrainian flight that crashed just outside the Iranian capital of Tehran was hit by an Iranian anti-aircraft missile system, three sources tell Newsweek.

According to Newsweek’s report, the airplane is said to have been struck by a Russian-built Tor-M1 surface-to-air missile system, according to a Pentagon official, a senior US intelligence official and an Iraqi intelligence official.

The sources spoke to Newsweek on the condition of anonymously as they were not authorized to speak on the matter publicly. The Pentagon official US senior intelligence official told Newsweek that their assessment of the crash so far has proven that the incident might have been accidental.

The Ukrainian International Airlines Boeing 737-800, flying to Kiev and carrying mostly Iranians and Iranian-Canadians, crashed on Wednesday shortly after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport, killing all 176 people on board.



Last Update: Thursday, 9 January 2020 KSA 19:55 - GMT 16:55