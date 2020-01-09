Two Katyusha rockets hit late Wednesday near the US embassy in the Iraqi capital’s heavily fortified Green Zone which houses government buildings and foreign missions, but caused no casualties, the Iraqi military said.

Sirens immediately rang out at the American compound in the area hosting both diplomats and troops, according to military sources.

The attack came nearly 24 hours after Tehran launched ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases housing American and other coalition forces, which did not cause casualties.

The strikes were in retaliation for a US drone strike that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis last week.

Al-Muhandis had been the deputy head of the Hashed al-Shaabi, a web of armed groups incorporated into the Iraqi state but which also have close ties to Tehran.

The United States had accused Hashed groups of being behind a string of rocket attacks on the US embassy in Baghdad and bases hosting American troops across the country.

On Wednesday, the Hashed’s hardline factions vowed they, too, would take revenge for the US raid.

Paramilitary chief Qais al-Khazali - blacklisted as a “terrorist” by the US - said Iraq’s response to the US “will be no less than the size of the Iranian response.”

Harakat al-Nujaba, a hardline Hashed faction, vowed to avenge al-Muhandis.

“To American soldiers: Do not close your eyes. Revenge for the martyr Muhandis is coming at the hands of Iraqis - until the last soldier among you leaves,” it said.

(with AFP)

Last Update: Thursday, 9 January 2020 KSA 00:30 - GMT 21:30