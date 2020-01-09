US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey will travel to Turkey and Saudi Arabia on Thursday to discuss efforts in Syria, the US Department of State says.

In a media note on its official website, the Department of State said Jeffrey will meet with senior Turkish officials and members of the Syrian opposition to discuss northeast Syria and the US-led coalition efforts to “an enduring defeat” of ISIS.

In his Four-day trip, Jeffrey will also travel to the Saudi capital Riyadh and meet with Saudi officials to discuss efforts of promoting stability and security in Syria in light of recent regional developments.

