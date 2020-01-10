An airstrike in eastern Syria killed eight fighters from the Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Unit militias, known as the Hashed al-Shaabi, a war monitor said on Friday.

“Unidentified aircraft targeted vehicles and arms depots in the Albu Kamal area, causing a large explosion. At least eight Iraqi Hashed fighters were killed," the head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Rami Abdel Rahman, said.

The monitor added that Russian President Vladimir Putin had reportedly told Syrian President Bashar al-Assad that the US intended to close the Tehran-Beirut road which runs through the Albu Kamal area of Syria where the attack took place.

Several militias under the umbrella of the PMU have close links to Iran. Their leader Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes was killed alongside Iran's Revolutionary Guards leader Qassem Soleimani by a US airstrike in Iraq on Friday.

