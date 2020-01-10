The European Union on Friday demanded an “independent and credible” probe into the crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran which killed all 176 people on board.

“It is very important for us that the investigation that takes place happens through an independent and credible civil safety investigation conducted in line with the International Civil Aviation Organization rules,” European Commission spokesman Stefan de Keersmaecker told reporters, after Western governments suggested the plane was brought down by an Iranian missile.

