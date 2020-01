Iran's Aviation Authority confirmed Friday the safety of its airspace after a number of international airlines announced they suspended flights to Tehran.

Lufthansa earlier announced it has suspended all flights to Iran until further notice.

Sweden’s Transportation agency also said Friday it had temporarily halted Iran Air flights between Sweden and Iran after the crash of the Ukrainian airliner near Tehran on Wednesday which killed all 176 people on board.



Australian carrier Qantas said on Wednesday it was altering its London to Perth, Australia, routes to avoid Iran and Iraq airspace until further notice.

Several other airlines on Wednesday canceled flights to Iran or rerouted to avoid Iranian airspace.

Last Update: Friday, 10 January 2020 KSA 17:46 - GMT 14:46