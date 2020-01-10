The possibility that the Ukrainian plane was hit by a missile is not technically possible, said the head of Iran’s civil aviation organization, Ali Abedzadeh Friday, according to Iran’s official IRNA agency.

“The Ukrainian aircraft was on fire for more than one minute,” IRNA reported Abedzadeh as saying. “If it had been hit by a missile, it would have exploded immediately.”

He said there were talks with Ukrainian experts to analyze the black box in Iran. If special equipment is needed, there will be another decision made, IRNA reported.

Thursday, three sources told Newsweek the flight was hit by an Iranian anti-aircraft missile system.

According to Newsweek’s report, the airplane is said to have been struck by a Russian-built Tor-M1 surface-to-air missile system killing all 176 people on board, according to a Pentagon official, a senior US intelligence official and an Iraqi intelligence official.

The three sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told Newsweek that their assessment of the crash so far has proven that the incident might have been accidental.



Last Update: Friday, 10 January 2020 KSA 10:45 - GMT 07:45