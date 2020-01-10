The Iranian ambassador to Britain denied on Friday reports that Iran had bulldozed the crash site in Iran of a Ukrainian plane that Canada and others say was brought down by a missile, he told Sky News.



Hamid Baeidinejad, who tweeted the Sky News excerpt, said such reports were "absolutely absurd". Iran has denied that a missile caused the crash.

Last Update: Friday, 10 January 2020 KSA 16:49 - GMT 13:49