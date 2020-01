Iran said it will announce the reason for the crash of the Ukrainian airliner tomorrow, Saturday, according to Fars news agency.

Tehran said on Friday it wanted to download black box recordings itself from a Ukrainian airliner crash that killed all 176 people aboard, amid Western suspicions the plane was brought down by an Iranian missile, probably by mistake.



The crash has heightened international pressure on Iran after months of friction with the United States and tit-for-tat military strikes. Washington killed an Iranian general last week in Iraq, prompting Tehran to fire at US targets.

Last Update: Friday, 10 January 2020 KSA 22:30 - GMT 19:30