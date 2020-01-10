Iraq has sent a letter to the UN Security Council, according to a document obtained by Al Arabiya on Friday, complaining about Iran.

In the letter addressed written by Iraq’s Permeant Representative to the United Nations Mohammed al-Uloom, Iraq said it considered the bombing of Iraqi lands under the pretext of Iran’s defense “is totally unacceptable and violates the principles of good neighborliness.”

The Iraqi complaint also denounced the UN Security Council of involving the country in regional or international conflicts.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi had confirmed earlier on Friday that his country rejected all operations that violate his country’s sovereignty, including the recent Iranian operation that targeted the Ain al-Assad base in Anbar and another in Erbil, pointing out that he is making constant efforts to contact all parties to prevent Iraq from turning into a battlefield.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards announced on Tuesday that it had carried out a missile attack on Ain al-Assad base in Anbar province in western Iraq, and another base in Erbil, both of which houses US forces.

After the targeting, the IRGC said that any measures the United States would take in response to the attacks in Tehran by Iraq would be met by another response, according to Iranian state television.

Last Update: Friday, 10 January 2020 KSA 19:28 - GMT 16:28