Iraq’s ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement on Thursday that it has summoned the Iranian ambassador to inform him of Iraq’s refusal to strike military bases on Iraqi lands and that it considers this action as a violation of sovereignty.

The statement also said that summoning the Iranian official comes in the context of Iranian retaliatory missile strikes.

Iraq’s President Barham Salih on Wednesday condemned Iran’s missile strikes on Iraqi bases where US and other foreign troops are based, saying he feared “dangerous developments” in the region.

“We denounce the Iranian missile bombing that hit military installations on Iraqi territory and renew our rejection of the repeated violation of state sovereignty and the transformation of Iraq into a battlefield for warring sides,” his office said in a statement.

Last Update: Friday, 10 January 2020 KSA 23:53 - GMT 20:53