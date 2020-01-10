A ceasefire has been established in the northwestern Syrian region of Idlib, TASS news agency reported citing a Russian defense ministry official on Thursday.

“According to the agreements with the Turkish side, the ceasefire regime was introduced in the Idlib de-escalation zone starting from 14.00 Moscow time (1100 GMT) on January 9 2020,” Russian major-general Yury Borenkov is quoted as saying.

Turkey had asked Russia to establish a ceasefire in the region and it sent its delegation to Moscow last month to discuss the issue.

On Wednesday, four Turkish soldiers were killed in a car bombing in northeastern Syria, Turkey’s defense ministry said.

Last Update: Friday, 10 January 2020 KSA 23:30 - GMT 20:30