Iraq's top Shia cleric Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani condemned on Friday the recent escalation between Iran and the US, saying it violated Iraqi sovereignty.

Iraq must be ruled by Iraqis, and “outsiders should not have a say” in its future, said a statement from al-Sistani which was delivered by a representative who spoke at Friday prayer in the holy city of Kerbala.

Sistani condemned the recent escalation between the US and Iran on Iraqi soil and warned it had a negative impact on the deteriorating security in Iraq and the wider Middle East.

“The use of over-the-top methods by different sides which possess power and influence ... will only entrench the crisis and prevent a solution,” the representative said.



“The latest dangerous aggressive acts, which are repeated violations of Iraqi sovereignty, are a part of the deteriorating situation” in the region, he said.

- With Agencies.

Last Update: Friday, 10 January 2020 KSA 13:13 - GMT 10:13