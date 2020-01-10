A video of slain Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes in which he expresses his wish of dying only after seeing Saudi Arabia “destroyed” has resurfaced and gone viral after being shown on Iranian state television.

The video is a short, behind-the-scenes clip from a two-year-old Iranian documentary about al-Mohandes. The documentary was re-aired on Iran’s Channel One last Saturday and published online by the state news agency IRIB.

The documentary was produced by “Owj,” an arts and media organization closely affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

In the video, al-Mohandes is seen conversing in Persian with two of the people involved in the production of the documentary, and the topic of conversation is “martyrdom.”

عاجل : مواقع الحرس الثوري الإيراني نشرت فيديو من ابو مهدي المهندس قبل قليل وهو يتكلم باللغة الفارسية مع صحفيين من قناة تابعة للحرس الثوري يقول المهندس : أتمنى أموت وأرى دمار الرياض والسعودية وليس إسرائيل ، السعودية فقط نريد دمارها . pic.twitter.com/9yXPjetBGR — محمد مجيد الأحوازي (@MohamadAhwaze) January 9, 2020

The two men say that they would like for al-Mohandes to be martyred, but after “Israel is destroyed,” rather than anytime soon, to which al-Mohandes says that “Israel is not necessary,” and that he would like to be “martyred” after witnessing Saudi Arabia’s “destruction.”

“[What about] America?” asks one of the two men. “Saudi Arabia,” stresses al-Mohandes, adding: “America, God willing, will be destroyed at the hands of [President Donald] Trump.”

The video is from the same documentary which resurfaced on January 1 in which al-Mohandes is shown pledging allegiance to Iranian top commander Qassem Soleimani.

Al-Mohandes, who was the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) militias, was killed last week in a US airstrike in Baghdad, alongside Soleimani.

Last Update: Friday, 10 January 2020 KSA 05:45 - GMT 02:45