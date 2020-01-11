Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday that “closure, accountability” are needed after Iran admitted it had downed the Ukraine airliner, killing 176, 57 of whom are Canadians.

He also demanded “transparency and justice for the families and loved ones of the victims.”

“This is a national tragedy, and all Canadians are mourning together,” Trudeau’s office said in a statement.

