Iran’s top diplomat said Saturday the death of Oman’s Sultan Qaboos was a “loss for the region” and expressed hopes that relations between the two nations will grow under his successor.

“We offer our dear neighbor Oman our condolences... (and) we congratulate it for its selection of His Majesty Haitham bin Tariq as sultan, hoping our relations grow as they have before and that the future draws inspiration from the past,” Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted in Arabic.



Last Update: Saturday, 11 January 2020 KSA 15:35 - GMT 12:35