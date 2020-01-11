Germany's foreign minister has called on Iran to take the appropriate measures following what he said was the “catastrophe” of it inadvertently shooting down the Ukrainian plane near the Iranian capital.

Heiko Maas told Funke Mediengruppe media on Saturday: “It's important that Iran has brought clarity. Now it should take the appropriate measures in the further investigation of this horrible catastrophe so that something like this cannot happen again.”

Maas said that, “In these hours, our thoughts are with the victims and their families in all the affected nations.”



