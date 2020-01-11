An Iranian propaganda video made in response to the killing of military commander Qassem Soleimani shows a group of Iranian forces attacking the US Capitol building and White House then killing President Donald Trump.

The fictional propaganda video was shared and possibly made by a Telegram channel affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Telegram is a hugely popular messaging app in Iran.

In the video, a group of Iranians, presumably IRGC members, are seen discussing how to avenge Soleimani’s death. The group then comes to an agreement to carry out an attack on Washington and assassinate Trump.

The filmmakers copied a scene from a Hollywood blockbuster showing the US Capitol building exploding. Then, the Iranian forces kill Trump after breaking into the White House with firearms.



Saturday, 11 January 2020