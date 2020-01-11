Regime air strikes on Syria’s last major opposition bastion killed 18 civilians on Saturday, a war monitor said, one day before a planned ceasefire is due to take effect.

Air strikes on the city of Idlib killed seven civilians, while separate air strikes on two towns near the provincial capital killed 11 others, said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Last Update: Saturday, 11 January 2020 KSA 17:40 - GMT 14:40