President Donald Trump said on Friday Iran probably had targeted the US embassy in Baghdad and was aiming to attack four US embassies when its top general, Qassem Soleimani, was killed in a US drone strike.



“We will tell you probably it was going to be the embassy in Baghdad,” Trump said in a clip of an interview on Fox News.

“I can reveal that I believe it would have been four embassies.”

Last Update: Saturday, 11 January 2020 KSA 23:15 - GMT 20:15