President Donald Trump said on Friday Iran probably had targeted the US embassy in Baghdad and was aiming to attack four US embassies when its top general, Qassem Soleimani, was killed in a US drone strike.
“We will tell you probably it was going to be the embassy in Baghdad,” Trump said in a clip of an interview on Fox News.
