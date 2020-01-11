The UN Security Council voted Friday to extend cross border aid to Syria but under pressure from Russia drastically scaled back the program that has been helping the war-ravaged country since 2014.

The assistance is being prolonged for six months and deliveries will be made from only from two points along Syria’s border with Turkey.

After a series of concessions by Western countries since late December, a resolution extending the aid was passed by 11 votes in favor and four abstentions: Russia, China, the United States, and Britain.

Until now the aid had been extended yearly and deliveries were made from four points along the border. The existing mandate was to expire Friday.

