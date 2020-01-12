The UK ambassador to Iran Rob Macaire has been arrested during the protests in Tehran on Saturday, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

Macaire was allegedly present during the Saturday protests in front of Tehran’s Amir Kabir University and was arrested then, according to Tasnim.

Macaire was released a few hours later following a mediation effort by Iran’s Foreign Ministry, according to the report, adding that he will be summoned on Sunday for further investigation.

Britain has reduced staff at its embassies in Iran and Iraq to a minimum level following the US killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, Sky News reported on Monday, citing diplomatic sources.

(With Reuters)

Last Update: Sunday, 12 January 2020 KSA 00:07 - GMT 21:07