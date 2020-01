Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called on Sunday for increased cooperation among countries in the region to deal with problems he blamed on the United States, his official website said.



Khamenei, in apparent reference to United States, said those who “came to the region from across the world” oppose cooperation among regional countries.



“The situation in the region is inappropriate because of ... the United States and its friends, and the only way to deal with it is to rely on inter-regional cooperation,” Ayatollah Khamenei told Qatar’s visiting ruler, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the website reported.



Last Update: Sunday, 12 January 2020 KSA 20:19 - GMT 17:19