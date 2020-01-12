Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Sunday it did not aim to kill US troops when it fired a wave of missiles last week at Iraqi bases hosting American forces.

“Our aim was not really to kill enemy soldiers. That was not important,” the Guards’ commander, Hossein Salami, told parliament, referring to last Wednesday’s missile operation launched to avenge the killing of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi top commander Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes in Baghdad on January 3.

On Sunday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that regional conditions require closer contacts between regional countries, according to his official website.

Khamenei, in apparent reference to United States, said those who “came to the region from across the world” oppose cooperation among regional countries.

