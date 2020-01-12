Iranian protesters on Sunday ripped up pictures of Qassem Soleimani, the slain commander of the Revolutionary Guard’s Quds Force who was killed in a US drone strike last week.

A video shared on social media showed protesters in Tabriz city of East Azerbaijan Province, in northwestern Iran, ripping up the commander’s picture from a wall.

On Sunday, protests erupted across Iran for a second day, piling pressure on the leadership after the Iranian regime announced that its military had mistakenly brought down a Ukrainian plane on Wednesday, killing all 176 aboard.

On Saturday, Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency, in a rare report on anti-government unrest, said protesters in Tehran chanted slogans against the nation’s top authorities, after the powerful Revolutionary Guards admitted shooting down a passenger plane.

The report said the demonstrators on the street also ripped up pictures of Qassem Soleimani, the prominent commander of the Guard’s Quds Force who was killed in a US drone strike.

“Don’t be afraid, don’t be afraid, we’re all together,” protesters chant at Amir Kabir University in Tehran against the regime after Iran’s Revolutionary Guard acknowledged that it accidentally shot down the Ukrainian jetliner.https://t.co/muQwHKWqUu pic.twitter.com/q3YcN0kufr — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) January 11, 2020

