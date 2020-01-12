Iranian protesters on Sunday ripped up pictures of Qassem Soleimani, the slain commander of the Revolutionary Guard’s Quds Force who was killed in a US drone strike last week.
A video shared on social media showed protesters in Tabriz city of East Azerbaijan Province, in northwestern Iran, ripping up the commander’s picture from a wall.
On Sunday, protests erupted across Iran for a second day, piling pressure on the leadership after the Iranian regime announced that its military had mistakenly brought down a Ukrainian plane on Wednesday, killing all 176 aboard.
On Saturday, Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency, in a rare report on anti-government unrest, said protesters in Tehran chanted slogans against the nation’s top authorities, after the powerful Revolutionary Guards admitted shooting down a passenger plane.
The report said the demonstrators on the street also ripped up pictures of Qassem Soleimani, the prominent commander of the Guard’s Quds Force who was killed in a US drone strike.
