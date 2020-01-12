Qatar’s ruler, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, said during a visit to Iran on Sunday that de-escalation and dialogue were needed to resolve regional crises at a “sensitive” time.

The emir, who has allied with Iran, was speaking in a televised news conference with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during a visit to Tehran after Iran-backed militia launched a series of attacks on US bases in Iraq and Iran shot down a civilian aircraft, killing 176 people.

Sheikh Tamim thanked Iran, with which his country shares a giant gas field, for supporting Doha by providing air and land routes after the Arab Quartet imposed a trade and transport boycott on Qatar in mid-2017 due to its support of terrorist and extremist networks around the Middle East.

Last Update: Sunday, 12 January 2020 KSA 16:23 - GMT 13:23