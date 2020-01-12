Seven mortar bombs fell on Sunday inside Iraq’s Balad air base, which houses US forces, and five Iraqi soldiers were wounded in the attack, according to military sources.

The military sources said the mortar bombs fell in the base’s runway inside the base, which is located in Salah al-Din province, 80 km (50 miles) north of Baghdad.

A majority of US airmen stationed at the Balad air base had already left, the military sources said, following tensions between the US and Iran over the last two weeks.

Military bases hosting US troops have been subject to volleys of rocket and mortar attacks in recent months that have mostly wounded Iraqi forces, but also killed one American contractor last month.

