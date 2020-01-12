A senior Iranian security official said on Sunday Iran had no intention to conceal the cause of the crash of a Ukrainian airliner which the Iranian military admitted it had mistakenly shot down, the state-run IRIB news agency reported.

“From the start, there was no intention to conceal the causes of the accident, especially since its nature and technical characteristics ... make it virtually impossible to conceal,” the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, was quoted as saying by IRIB.

On Saturday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has told his Ukrainian counterpart that those behind the downing of the Ukrainian airliner will be brought to justice, the Ukrainian presidency said.

Iran had earlier said it mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian plane killing all 176 people aboard and voiced its deep regret, after initially denying it brought down the aircraft in the tense aftermath of Iranian missile strikes on US targets in Iraq.

Last Update: Sunday, 12 January 2020 KSA 19:13 - GMT 16:13